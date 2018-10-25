Thu October 25, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first space mission has been planned for 2022 and the Federal Cabinet has approved this in today’s meeting.

An agreement between Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and a Chinese company has already been signed, Federal Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain said after the cabinet meeting.

