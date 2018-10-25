Wed October 24, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

T20: Pakistan vs Australia Scoreboard

ABU DHABI: The Scoreboard from the first of three-T20 International  series  between Pakistan and Australia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

Australian captain  Aaron Finch won the toss and put Pakistan to bat in the first T20I, which was comfortably won by the green shits to maintain the top slot on the ICC table of ranking.

Sarfraz-led Pakistan team appeared  happy to bat first and  set a target of 156 for kangaroos. Australia  were all out for 89 handing Pakistan a big victory to lead the 3-match series 1-0.

 Pakistan did not have the services of Shoaib Malik for this game, while Imad Wasim  was given chance to play his first international game this year and declared the man of the match.

SCOREBOARD

===============================================================Pakistan

===============================================================

Fakhar Zaman c Coulter-Nile b Stanlake 14

Babar Azam not out 68

Mohammad Hafeez c McDermott b Short 39

Asif Ali lbw b Zampa 2

Hussain Talat c Finch b Tye 9

Faheem Ashraf c Maxwell b Tye 0

Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Stanlake 0

Shadab Khan c McDermott b Stanlake 1

Imad Wasim c Finch b Tye 0

Hasan Ali not out 17

===============================================================Extras: (b 1, lb 3, w 1) 5

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total: (for eight wkts; 20 overs) 155

===============================================================

Did not bat: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Zaman), 2-105 (Hafeez), 3-110 (Ali), 4-130 (Talat), 5-130 (Ashraf), 6-131 (Sarfraz), 7-133 (Shadab), 8-133 (Wasim)

Bowling: Coulter-Nile 4-0-42-0, Stanlake 4-0-21-3 (1w), Tye 4-0-24-3, Agar 2-0-19-0, Zampa 4-0-32-1, Short 2-0-13-1

===============================================================Australia

===============================================================

A. Finch b Wasim 0

D. Short b Wasim 4

C. Lynn b Ashraf 14

G. Maxwell b Ashraf 2

B. McDermott run out 0

A. Carey c Sarfraz b Wasim 1

A. Agar c Sarfraz b Hasan 19

N. Coulter-Nile b Shadab 34

A. Zampa c Hasan b Shaheen 3

A. Tye b Shaheen 6

B. Stanlake not out 2

===============================================================Extras: (b1, lb3) 4

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total: (all out; 16.5 overs) 89

===============================================================

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Finch), 2-5 (Short), 3-16 (Maxwell), 4-16 (McDermott), 5-22 (Carey), 6-22 (Lynn), 7-60 (Agar), 8-72 (Zampa), 9-78 (Tye)

Bowling: Wasim 4-0-20-3, Ashraf 3-1-10-2, Hasan 3-0-16-1, Shaheen 3-0-23-2, Shadab 3.5-0-16-1

Toss: Australia

Result: Pakistan won by 66 runs

Man of the Match: Imad Wasim

Pakistan lead 3-match series 1-0

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

