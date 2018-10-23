Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

World

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's remains found: report

ISTANBUL: The body parts of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found in the garden of Saudi consul general residence, British media reported.

According to a report published in the Sky News, Khashoggi's body parts were found from the garden of the Saudi consulate's home in Istanbul.

Sky News quoted as saying the journalist body was 'cup up' and his face 'disfigured'.

Earlier, Turkish police found an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi consulate in an underground car park in the Sultangazi district of Istanbul.

Khashoggi -- a Washington Post contributor -- was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The Saudi government on Saturday said he was killed in a fight inside the consulate.

Saudi Arabia´s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with family members of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh on Tuesday, state media said.

The Saudi rulers met with Khashoggi´s son Salah and brother Sahel at the royal palace, state-run news agency SPA reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for the trial in Istanbul of the Saudi suspects in the murder of Khashoggi, a crime that he said was intricately planned days in advance.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Vandalism and neglect haunt Libya´s ancient heritage sites

Vandalism and neglect haunt Libya´s ancient heritage sites
Former French minister Tron on trial for rape

Former French minister Tron on trial for rape
Pakistan air chief visits Royal Saudi Air Force headquarters

Pakistan air chief visits Royal Saudi Air Force headquarters
New royal couple puts motherhood above their U.S. tour

New royal couple puts motherhood above their U.S. tour
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dickwella, Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 366-6

Dickwella, Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 366-6
New royal couple puts motherhood above their U.S. tour

New royal couple puts motherhood above their U.S. tour
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?