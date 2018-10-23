Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's remains found: report

ISTANBUL: The body parts of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found in the garden of Saudi consul general residence, British media reported.

According to a report published in the Sky News, Khashoggi's body parts were found from the garden of the Saudi consulate's home in Istanbul.

Sky News quoted as saying the journalist body was 'cup up' and his face 'disfigured'.

Earlier, Turkish police found an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi consulate in an underground car park in the Sultangazi district of Istanbul.

Khashoggi -- a Washington Post contributor -- was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The Saudi government on Saturday said he was killed in a fight inside the consulate.



Saudi Arabia´s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with family members of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh on Tuesday, state media said.

The Saudi rulers met with Khashoggi´s son Salah and brother Sahel at the royal palace, state-run news agency SPA reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for the trial in Istanbul of the Saudi suspects in the murder of Khashoggi, a crime that he said was intricately planned days in advance.

