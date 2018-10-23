Saudi king, crown prince meet Khashoggi family

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia´s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with family members of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh on Tuesday, state media said.



The Saudi rulers met with Khashoggi´s son Salah and brother Sahel at the royal palace, state-run news agency SPA reported.

The report said King Salman and Prince Mohammed offered their condolences to the family of the Saudi journalist.

Khashoggi -- a Washington Post contributor -- was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The Saudi government on Saturday said he was killed in a fight inside the consulate and said the murder was not state-sanctioned.

Khashoggi was a US resident and had lived in self-imposed exile in Virginia since 2017.