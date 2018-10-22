Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

With Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan buckling up to make her big Bollywood debut, the buzz now suggests that the megastar’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan may also be looking to follow his dad's steps.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the hearsay suggests that the Race actor’s 17-year-old son may be looking to break in the industry as well after his sister preps up to appear on the silver screen.

“All of them are planning to get into films; they feel it is the easiest thing to do. I have told Ibrahim to take it very seriously as very few people make it. I am concerned about what these kids will do,” the report cited Saif as saying.

He went on to add: “I hope they find good jobs and be happy in life, that’s part of the stress of being a father. He is at a vague age right now, so let’s see. But as a father, I will support him whatever his decision may be.”

The actor had earlier opened up about her daughter on Koffee with Karan saying: “Sara is very modest and down to earth. She has a clarity about what she is getting into. I am extremely proud of her and I wish her good luck.”