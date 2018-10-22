Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

With Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan buckling up to make her big Bollywood debut, the buzz now suggests that the megastar’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan may also be looking to follow his dad's steps.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the hearsay suggests that the Race actor’s 17-year-old son may be looking to break in the industry as well after his sister preps up to appear on the silver screen.

“All of them are planning to get into films; they feel it is the easiest thing to do. I have told Ibrahim to take it very seriously as very few people make it. I am concerned about what these kids will do,” the report cited Saif as saying.

He went on to add: “I hope they find good jobs and be happy in life, that’s part of the stress of being a father. He is at a vague age right now, so let’s see. But as a father, I will support him whatever his decision may be.”

The actor had earlier opened up about her daughter on Koffee with Karan saying: “Sara is very modest and down to earth. She has a clarity about what she is getting into. I am extremely proud of her and I wish her good luck.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

'Halloween' slashes franchise record with $77.5m launch

'Halloween' slashes franchise record with $77.5m launch
Momina Mustehsan and Shireen Mazari engage in Twitter spat over 'Ko Ko Korina'

Momina Mustehsan and Shireen Mazari engage in Twitter spat over 'Ko Ko Korina'

Aamir Khan returns to Mogul sets after Subhash Kapoor quits over rape accusations

Aamir Khan returns to Mogul sets after Subhash Kapoor quits over rape accusations
Bilal Khan accused of plagiarizing Shamoon Ismail's 'Taare'

Bilal Khan accused of plagiarizing Shamoon Ismail's 'Taare'

Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding