Public holiday declared on Bhittai Urs

KARACHI: Sindh Government has announced public holiday on Wednesday, October 24 on account of Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (R.A).



All offices, autonomous, semi autonomous bodies, cooperates and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh, except essential services will remain close on Wednesday.

A notification has been issued by the office of Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh here on Monday.



