Give at least 6 months to PM Imran before criticising his performance: Shahid Afridi

KARACHI: Pakistan’s world renowned cricket allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi advised the critics of Prime minister Imran Khan to give him atleast six months before criticizing the performance of his government.
In a tweet on Monday, Afridi said, “Too early to judge @ImranKhanPTI in 50days, He shld b given atleast 6months before we criticize him. The Bureaucracy shld support him for betterment of #Pakistan and the ministers should focus on their performance instead of arguing with the opposition bcz #TogetherWeAchieveMore”.
