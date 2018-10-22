Daily Horoscope For Monday, October 22, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Monday, October 22, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

The next few months will be wonderful for those of you who write, teach, act, sell or drive for a living. Everything in your life will flow more smoothly.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Many of you will be shopping for art, antiques and beautiful things in the next few months. Fortunately, you’re going to have the money to do it. (Yes!)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Fair Venus is going to be in your sign until June. (Normally, it’s in your sign for three weeks.) This is an unusual blessing that will not occur again for 105 years. Enjoy!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will appeal to you this summer. You feel a need to get away from everything and relax to calm your mind.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Your desire to schmooze with others and be active with groups is very strong now. Get used to it, because it’s going to stay until September!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Many of you will be asked to make an artistic contribution where you work or where you live. Someone wants your input on design, layout, furniture arrangement, gardens or the appearance of something.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel for pleasure will appeal to you now and all summer long. Some of you also might strike up a cozy relationship with someone from a different culture.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Gifts, goodies and favors from others continue to come your way all summer. Remember to pass along this good fortune, because what goes around comes around.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Relations with partners and close friends are going to be unusually good this summer. Just accept this blessing and start smiling. Lucky you!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Whatever happens in your work this summer, you will get praise and possibly a raise. Everyone is impressed with you now. (You worked for this.)

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

What a wonderful summer ahead for your sign! Love affairs, romance, sports events, vacations and playful activities with children are all on the menu! Yay me!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Make plans to redecorate where you live this summer or entertain more at home. Family relationships will deepen, and you will feel truly happy and cozy where you live.