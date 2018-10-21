15 killed in DG Khan road mishap

ISLAMABAD: At least 15 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic mishap that took place near Pull Ghazi Ghat, an area of Dera Ghazi Khan district on Sunday night.

According to Rescue and police sources, two passenger buses collided with each other near Ghazi Ghat area, leaving 15 people dead.

The Rescue and Police teams rushed to the site to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

