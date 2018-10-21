Sun October 21, 2018
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Judicial space
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Pakistan

APP
October 21, 2018

15 killed in DG Khan road mishap

ISLAMABAD: At least 15 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic mishap that took place near Pull Ghazi Ghat, an area of Dera Ghazi Khan district on Sunday night.

According to Rescue and police sources, two passenger buses collided with each other near Ghazi Ghat area, leaving 15 people dead.

The Rescue and Police teams rushed to the site to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Senior Punjab minister asks govt officers to go into the field, take on-the-spot action
I am not a beneficiary of NRO: Asif Zardari
Medical report confirms torture, injury marks on minor maid Kinza
ICC responds to latest spot fixing allegations
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
Sad and disheartening to hear #MeToo stories: Raveena Tandon

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing