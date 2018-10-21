Sun October 21, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

Deepika and Ranveer finally announce wedding on Nov 14

Bollywood’s favorite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has finally come forward putting an end to speculations unveiling their wedding invitations.

The Padmaavat  stars  took to Twitter to officially verify the news of her nuptials with beau Ranveer Singh giving anticipating fans a look at her official wedding invitations.

“With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on November 14 and 15,” read the invite.

Moreover the announcement went on to read: "We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness -- Deepika and Ranveer."

After months of endless speculations, buzz and the two stars evading the topic of marriage, this marks the first time the highly-adored duo has come forward affirming the news of their nuptials. 

