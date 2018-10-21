Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
Iran wants stronger trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Iranian Consul General

Iran wants stronger trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Iranian Consul General

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

DUBAI: Mohammad Abbas was the hero of Pakistan’s series-clinching win over Australia in the Abu Dhabi Test, and also the star of the latest Test match rankings.

It was the Abbas show in Abu Dhabi all right. In the first Australia innings, he led the way with 5/33 to help Pakistan take a 137-run lead. Then, after the batsmen had set Australia 538 to win, he scythed through the top and middle order on his way to figures of 5/62.

Abbas’ tally after 10 Tests is 59. He’s already bagged four five-fors in Test cricket and this was his first 10-wicket haul in a match. No surprise then that he has dashed up the ICC Test Player Rankings for bowlers, all the way from No.14 to No.3 with career-best rating points of 829.

Only James Anderson and Kagiso Rabada are ahead of him, with 899 and 882 points.

Among the other Pakistani bowlers to make big moves up the ladder was Bilal Asif, who picked up three wickets in the first innings. With the six he got in the first Test, Asif now has nine wickets in two appearances, which has helped him get to No.52, a rise of 17 spots.

This was also a Test where many of the Pakistani batsmen got big scores without, remarkably, getting to three figures. Fakhar Zaman, on debut, hit 94 and 66. Sarfraz Ahmed, the captain, also had two good outings, scoring 94 and 81. Azhar Ali (64) and Babar Azam (99) also scored half-centuries in the second innings.

Asad Shafiq, with 0 and 44, slid three spots to 24th, but the others all moved up. Ahmed rose 17 places to No.25, Azam nine spots to 76th, Ali held on his place at No.15, and Zaman entered the table at a solid 68th.

Understandably, there wasn’t much joy in the rankings for the Australians.

Usman Khawaja scored just 3 in the first innings and didn’t bat in the second after sustaining a meniscal tear that might require surgery. He had reached No.10 after his heroics in the first Test, but came down one spot after the Abu Dhabi Test.

The Marsh brothers Shaun and Mitchell also had poor Tests, and series, and that was reflected in the rankings too, but there was good news for Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, three players who made their debuts in the series and gave decent accounts of their abilities.

Finch followed up his 62 and 49 in the first Test with 39 and 31, and rose15 spots to 59th. Head was up into the top 100 at No.97, and while Labuschagne remained outside the top 100 in the batting table despite a rise of 76 places, his leg-spin, which netted him five wickets in Abu Dhabi, took him up to No.65 among bowlers, a jump of 35 positions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

LA-18 by-polls underway for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

LA-18 by-polls underway for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly
Kinza's father was forced to sign bond papers: Abused minor maid's family reveals

Kinza's father was forced to sign bond papers: Abused minor maid's family reveals

Polling underway on NA 247, PS 111 and PK 71

Polling underway on NA 247, PS 111 and PK 71
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Load More load more

Spotlight

Uber launches new safety toolkit for riders and drivers

Uber launches new safety toolkit for riders and drivers
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series

Bangladesh nervous of Zimbabwe upset in one-day series
Thunder and lightning stops England run chase in Sri Lanka

Thunder and lightning stops England run chase in Sri Lanka

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations