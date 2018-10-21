Sun October 21, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, October 21, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, October 21, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Your ability to work hard is unusual.

You’re on a roll, so make the most of it.

Many of you are working to improve your health now as well.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Vacations, parties, sports, love affairs and romance all strongly appeal to you now.

Hopefully, you can book lots of time for fun, and grab a holiday as well.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Do whatever you can to keep the peace at home, because arguments and family squabbles have been par for the course.

This will test your patience.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Now and in future months, you’ll find yourself unusually convincing. Those of you in sales and marketing or those who teach, write and act will be unusually productive and successful.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ve been spending money, and you’re going to continue to spend money. That’s because Mars is activating your House of Earnings. Be aware of this.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In a celestial fluke, the planet Mars is in your sign for months. This is why you’re so pumped with aggression and ready to do anything or defend anyone. (Wow.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Behind-the-scenes activities are taking place for many of you, and this could include secret love affairs. Others simply want to work alone to enjoy some peace of mind.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Competition with a friend or a group is strong right now. You can best use this energy to lead others to achieve a collective goal.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because your ambition is aroused as never before, no one can stop you from achieving your goals. You’re working hard to attain something that is important to you.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel opportunities are so appealing!

This is why many of you have been traveling so much that when you get home, you barely have time to unpack and repack your bags.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Quarrels about inheritances and shared property might take place now. Alternatively, you might learn how to smoothly share something with someone else.

It’s your choice.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Difficulties with partners will arise now and in the future months, because Mars is opposite your sign for so long. It’s hard to be patient with others, isn’t it? (Try it.)

