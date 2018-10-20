Sat October 20, 2018
‘Throw him out’

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Weak replies annoy FATF team

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

October 20, 2018

Egypt commends ´decisive´ and ´brave´ actions by Saudi King over Khashoggi case

CAIRO- Egypt on Saturday praised what it called the "decisive" and "brave" actions taken by Saudi King Salman in the investigation into the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Egypt sees that the brave and decisive decisions and actions taken by the Saudi King over this matter align with his majesty´s approach that respects the principles of law and applications of effective justice," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also offered its condolences to Khashoggi´s family and said it was confident the investigation would reveal the truth. 

