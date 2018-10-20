Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

SIALKOT: Medium pacer Mohammad Abbas who smashed Australia’s batting line in a phenomenal performance by dismissing four wickets during the second Test on Friday leading Pakistan to victory has received a hero’s welcome on his return to hometown Sialkot on Saturday.

Interacting with the media at Sialkot airport, the ace cricket stalwart said, “I knew that one day God would reward me for my hard work."

He added, "My aim was that I perform in whatever condition there is. I received a lot of opportunities but chose to focus on my cricket. I am not ashamed of the fact that I have worked as a welder before and done other odd jobs."

For his exceptional bowling skills, Abbas who was awarded the Man of the Match and Man of the Series, further went on to add, “No one from my area has represented Pakistan in a Test match before."

The 28-year-old pacer expressed gratitude to those who gathered at the airport to receive him, "I am always available for those seeking to play cricket."

"I will continue to perform," he further vowed.