Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Sports

Web Desk
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

SIALKOT: Medium pacer Mohammad Abbas who smashed Australia’s batting line in a phenomenal performance by dismissing four wickets during the second Test on Friday leading Pakistan to victory has received a hero’s welcome on his return to hometown Sialkot on Saturday. 

Interacting with the media at Sialkot airport, the ace cricket stalwart said, “I knew that one day God would reward me for my hard work."

He added, "My aim was that I perform in whatever condition there is. I received a lot of opportunities but chose to focus on my cricket. I am not ashamed of the fact that I have worked as a welder before and done other odd jobs."

For his exceptional bowling skills, Abbas who was awarded the Man of the Match and Man of the Series, further went on to add, “No one from my area has represented Pakistan in a Test match before."

The 28-year-old pacer expressed gratitude to those who gathered at the airport to receive him, "I am always available for those seeking to play cricket."

"I will continue to perform," he further vowed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Usman Khawaja surgery fear as brittle Australia take stock

Usman Khawaja surgery fear as brittle Australia take stock
Jabeur becomes first Tunisian woman to make WTA final

Jabeur becomes first Tunisian woman to make WTA final
Pakistan army wins gold medal in world’s toughest Cambrian Patrol competition

Pakistan army wins gold medal in world’s toughest Cambrian Patrol competition
Sarfraz, Paine agree wrecker-in-chief Abbas is the best

Sarfraz, Paine agree wrecker-in-chief Abbas is the best
Load More load more

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee

CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations