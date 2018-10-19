Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol has opened up about her marriage to Ajay Devgn. During an interview with Neha Dhupia - a popular Indian host, she explained that how everybody opposed their decision to marry, even their families were also against.



The charming actress, in an unusual talks, said that nobody wanted them to get married besides their families.



She added: "My family also was iffy. My dad didn’t talk to me for a week when I told him I wanted to get married. It was because I wanted to get married. He was just like why do you want to get married, you’re so young and your career is doing so well and I was like but I want to get married. Ajay and I were very different people, so lots of people had reservations as to what we would be like as a couple and we were not very social even then. Not a lot of people had met us together or knew what we were like together.”

Kajol explained that why the have survived this long , saying ; “We have survived because both of us have worked through it together and we have two kids. It’s almost like we have become like one person who have these two children like their arms.”

Kajol and Ajay’s wedding is one of the most stable marriages of Bollywood. They married in 1999 (they have been married for 19 years) and have two children, Nysa and Yug, together. Kajol recently appeared in her home production called Helicopter Eela, where she played a single mother to a college-going son.

She also revealed that both her children don’t like her movies. “According to them, I cry too much in my movies. I should do more films like Golmaal.”

Being a mother to a teen-aged daughter and young son, she said that she has tried her best to keep her children as normal as was possible.

