Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Pakistan’s growing population to outstrip developmental gains, warns UN report

Pakistan’s growing population to outstrip developmental gains, warns UN report
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kajol has opened up about her marriage to Ajay Devgn. During an interview with Neha Dhupia - a popular Indian host, she explained that how everybody opposed their decision to marry,  even their families were also against.

The charming actress, in an unusual talks, said that nobody wanted them to get married besides their families.

She added: "My family also was iffy. My dad didn’t talk to me for a week when I told him I wanted to get married. It was because I wanted to get married. He was just like why do you want to get married, you’re so young and your career is doing so well and I was like but I want to get married. Ajay and I were very different people, so lots of people had reservations as to what we would be like as a couple and we were not very social even then. Not a lot of people had met us together or knew what we were like together.”

Kajol  explained that why the have survived this long , saying ;  “We have survived because both of us have worked through it together and we have two kids. It’s almost like we have become like one person who have these two children like their arms.”

Kajol and Ajay’s wedding is one of the most stable marriages of Bollywood. They married in 1999 (they have been married for 19 years) and have two children, Nysa and Yug, together. Kajol recently appeared in her home production called Helicopter Eela, where she played a single mother to a college-going son.

She also revealed that both her children don’t like her movies. “According to them, I cry too much in my movies. I should do more films like Golmaal.”

 Being a mother to a teen-aged daughter and young son, she said that she has tried her best to keep her children as normal as was possible.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Salman Khan's most beautiful dog 'My Love' dies

Salman Khan's most beautiful dog 'My Love' dies
Upcoming season of 'Orange is the New Black' to be its last

Upcoming season of 'Orange is the New Black' to be its last
Shafqat Amanat Ali urges all to create a safer world for children

Shafqat Amanat Ali urges all to create a safer world for children
Friends reunion may not be on the cards, reveals Courtney Cox

Friends reunion may not be on the cards, reveals Courtney Cox
Load More load more

Spotlight

Salman Khan's most beautiful dog 'My Love' dies

Salman Khan's most beautiful dog 'My Love' dies
Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Photos & Videos

Serena coach makes plea for honest and open on-court coaching

Serena coach makes plea for honest and open on-court coaching
Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra