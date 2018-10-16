Tue October 16, 2018
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

PTI suffers big electoral upset

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

Sports

AFP
October 16, 2018

Pakistan bowled out for 282 in second Test

ABU DHABI: Pakistan, who won the toss and opted to bat, were bowled out for 282 in their first innings on the first day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Debutant Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed both scored 94 and togther added 147 for the sixth wicket after Pakistan were jolted by spinner Nathan Lyon with four wickets off six balls in the first session.

Lyon finished with 4-79 while leg-spinner Marnus Labuschagne took 3-45.

The first Test ended in a draw.

