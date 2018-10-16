Tue October 16, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

ABU DHABI: Mohammad Hafeez was caught at the short leg in one of the most dramatic catches after scoring four runs in the second Test match against Australia.

“What a brilliant piece of work from Labuschagne at short leg. This has been hit pretty firmly by Hafeez and the ball has struck the fielder first before he has reacted and managed to grap it before it hits the floor. The ball has rolled around the knee and somehow it hasn't bounced onto the turf. Great stroke of luck for Australia to start the morning,” cricket.com.au commented on the catch.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Australia kept the same side which drew the first Test in Dubai last week.

Pakistan handed Test debuts to dashing opener Fakhar Zaman and 26-year-old left-arm paceman Mir Hamza, replacing the injured Imam-ul-Haq and out of form fast bowler Wahab Riaz.

Zaman, 28, has played 23 one-day internationals and 22 Twenty20 but had never been part of the Test side.

Both teams also play three Twenty20 internationals after the Tests.

