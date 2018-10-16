Tue October 16, 2018
Pakistan

REUTERS
October 16, 2018

Pakistan opt to bat in second test against Australia

ABU DHABI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final test against Australia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan named two debutants in Fakhar Zaman, who replaces the injured opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq, and left-arm seamer Mir Hamza, who comes in for Wahab Riaz after the paceman went wicketless in the drawn first test in Dubai.

Tim Paine’s Australia, bidding to win their first series in Asia since 2011, are unchanged from Dubai.

Teams:

Pakistan - Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mir Hamza, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah.

Australia - Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschangne, Tim Paine (captain), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland.

