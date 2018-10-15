Pakistan stocks fall 2.79 pct after appeal for IMF bailout

KARACHI: Pakistan stocks slid by more than 3 percent in early trading on Monday before a slight recovery after the new government sought a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bridge a ballooning current account deficit.



The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark 100-share index lost 1086.50 points and was trading at 36,431.43 by mid-afternoon, still down 2.9 percent.

Pakistan´s finance ministry said last week Islamabad was approaching the IMF for assistance to help stabilise the economy that is battling a balance of payments crisis amid a shortage of dollars and dwindling foreign currency reserves.