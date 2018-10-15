Mon October 15, 2018
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

White-collar crime

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

REUTERS
October 15, 2018

Pakistan stocks fall 2.79 pct after appeal for IMF bailout

KARACHI: Pakistan stocks slid by more than 3 percent in early trading on Monday before a slight recovery after the new government sought a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bridge a ballooning current account deficit.

No accord with IMF in case of tough terms: Asad Umar

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark 100-share index lost 1086.50 points and was trading at 36,431.43 by mid-afternoon, still down 2.9 percent.

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Pakistan´s finance ministry said last week Islamabad was approaching the IMF for assistance to help stabilise the economy that is battling a balance of payments crisis amid a shortage of dollars and dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Nawaz Sharif reacts on PML-N win in by-election

Imran Khan has not taken a single day off since becoming PM: aide

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 15, 2018

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting a baby: official

Kangana Ranaut lashes at Karan Johar for keeping silent on #MeToo movement

Mallika Dua stands by #MeToo movement after father accused of sexual harassment

11 female filmmakers sign note urging Bollywood not to work with sexual harassers

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

