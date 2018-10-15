Pakistan stocks fall 2.79 pct after appeal for IMF bailout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan stocks slid by more than 3 percent in early trading on Monday before a slight recovery after the new government sought a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bridge a ballooning current account deficit.
No accord with IMF in case of tough terms: Asad Umar
The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark 100-share index lost 1086.50 points and was trading at 36,431.43 by mid-afternoon, still down 2.9 percent.
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Pakistan´s finance ministry said last week Islamabad was approaching the IMF for assistance to help stabilise the economy that is battling a balance of payments crisis amid a shortage of dollars and dwindling foreign currency reserves.
KARACHI: Pakistan stocks slid by more than 3 percent in early trading on Monday before a slight recovery after the new government sought a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bridge a ballooning current account deficit.
No accord with IMF in case of tough terms: Asad Umar
The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark 100-share index lost 1086.50 points and was trading at 36,431.43 by mid-afternoon, still down 2.9 percent.
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Pakistan´s finance ministry said last week Islamabad was approaching the IMF for assistance to help stabilise the economy that is battling a balance of payments crisis amid a shortage of dollars and dwindling foreign currency reserves.
Comments