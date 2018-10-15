Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
White-collar crime

White-collar crime
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal accused of sexual misconduct

Famed Indian actor Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal has found himself embroiled in a controversy after allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him under the #MeToo movement.

Sham Kaushal has worked in the Hindi film industry as a stunt/action director for over 27 years now. His son Vicky Kaushal has established himself as a leading actor in the current times having delivered hits like Sanju, Raazi, Lust Stories and Manmarziyaan to name a few.

Vicky’s father Sham has been accused by a co-worker named Nameeta Prakash, who worked as an assistant director on films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Ab Tak Chappan and Monorama Six Feet Under amongst others. 

In a Twitter note, Nameeta wrote how Sham showed her an explicit porn video after offering her to join him in his room for a drink.

Sharing her story, she wrote: “Back in 2006 on an outdoor shoot, Sham Kaushal, the famous and award winning Bollywood stunt director decided that I should be going to his room after wrap to drink vodka, the sound of that was just so wrong that I lied to him & told him I don’t drink at all. He tried to insist, by saying that I didn’t know what I am missing out on and when I stuck my ground he picked up his phone and suddenly plugged it in-front of me with a porn MMS video clip on it.”

Shortly after, another woman on Twitter wrote about her harrowing experience of harassment at the hands of the acclaimed director. 

Sham has worked in mega-hit projects like Padmaavat, Bajirao, Dangal among others.

Ever since actress Tanushree Dutta broke silence on how Nana Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008, a nationwide campaign gained momentum in India with a number of influential names in the country belonging to various fields getting called out for sexual misconduct. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Villainous ´Venom´ again rules in North American theaters

Villainous ´Venom´ again rules in North American theaters
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
Arnold Schwarzenegger admits to stepping over the line with women

Arnold Schwarzenegger admits to stepping over the line with women
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Load More load more

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed