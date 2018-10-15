Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal accused of sexual misconduct

Famed Indian actor Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal has found himself embroiled in a controversy after allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him under the #MeToo movement.

Sham Kaushal has worked in the Hindi film industry as a stunt/action director for over 27 years now. His son Vicky Kaushal has established himself as a leading actor in the current times having delivered hits like Sanju, Raazi, Lust Stories and Manmarziyaan to name a few.

Vicky’s father Sham has been accused by a co-worker named Nameeta Prakash, who worked as an assistant director on films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Ab Tak Chappan and Monorama Six Feet Under amongst others.

In a Twitter note, Nameeta wrote how Sham showed her an explicit porn video after offering her to join him in his room for a drink.

Sharing her story, she wrote: “Back in 2006 on an outdoor shoot, Sham Kaushal, the famous and award winning Bollywood stunt director decided that I should be going to his room after wrap to drink vodka, the sound of that was just so wrong that I lied to him & told him I don’t drink at all. He tried to insist, by saying that I didn’t know what I am missing out on and when I stuck my ground he picked up his phone and suddenly plugged it in-front of me with a porn MMS video clip on it.”

Shortly after, another woman on Twitter wrote about her harrowing experience of harassment at the hands of the acclaimed director.

Sham has worked in mega-hit projects like Padmaavat, Bajirao, Dangal among others.

Ever since actress Tanushree Dutta broke silence on how Nana Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008, a nationwide campaign gained momentum in India with a number of influential names in the country belonging to various fields getting called out for sexual misconduct.