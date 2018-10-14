#MeToo: Indian minister MJ Akbar resigns over sexual harassment allegations

MUMBAI: Indian Union Minister MJ Akbar, who has been embroiled in sexual harassment allegations, tendered his resignation.

Akbar was on an official trip to Nigeria when his name surfaced in the #MeToo campaign earlier last week.



Multiple women, mostly journalists, have claimed they were sexually harassed by Akbar during his stint as editor.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress, have called for Akbar’s resignation.

As per reports, Akbar emailed his resignation to the Prime Minister’s Office but the government was yet to confirm the resignation, Times Now reported.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained a studied silence on the matter so far, many in the party believe that the charges against him are serious.



The final call on Akbar’s future will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Express reported.

“As of now, it depends on what stand he takes after the allegations and the pressure on the government over his resignation. Both the party and the government are watching it closely,” said a union minister who did not wish to be named.

Akbar is the first politician among several prominent individuals, including celebrity marketing consultant Suhel Seth, who stand accused of sexual harassment by women who are part of the #MeToo movement that is sweeping Indian media, films and entertainment.