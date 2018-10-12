Fri October 12, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 12, 2018

Aladdin announces a remake with a teaser

Aladdin's official teaser has come out

Disney has announced Aladdin’s remake with an official teaser and fans are yet to see Will Smith’s look as the Genie.

However, the remake is going to be one musical attempt with a whole new song for Jasmine, having as the composer.

The franchise is reminiscing the ancient times of Aladdin with Mena Massoud as the new Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and Will Smith to give his voice to the Genie. The teaser has already exposed Aladdin.

However, Guy Ritchie's directorial will still have Aladdin as a street rat in search of fame, wealth and  luxuries, having a monkey fellow alongside for his moral support. There's princess Jasmine adding up to his fantasies, where he comes across a Genie who blesses him with free wishes.

Disney’s Aladdin arrives in theaters on May 24, 2019. 



