Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi

PIA manager decries 'victimisation' after sudden transfer from London to Karachi
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

World

AFP
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lebanon newspaper goes blank to protest political crisis

An-Nahar went out to newsstands completely blank today to protest a political deadlock and economic woes in the tiny Mediterranean country.

BEIRUT: Lebanon´s oldest newspaper An-Nahar went out to newsstands completely blank on Thursday to protest a political deadlock and economic woes in the tiny Mediterranean country.

Despite more than five months of wrangling, premier-designate Saad Hariri has been unable to form a new government, putting a precious $11-billion aid package at risk.

An-Nahar, which was founded in 1933, published eight blank pages in print and linkless white boxes on its main page online, posting headlines but no news items.

"People are tired and An-Nahar is tired of writing up your pretexts and repeated empty promises," editor-in-chief Nayla al-Tueni said at a press conference in Beirut.

"God knows how long we will wait to see" a decision on a cabinet line-up, she said.

A new government would be able to sign off on billions of dollars in aid pledged at a conference in April, notably to help boost the country´s ailing infrastructure.

But political parties in the small multi-confessional country have been locked in dispute over the makeup of a future cabinet.

"The situation is no longer bearable," Tueni said, adding, however, that the newspaper was not taking sides in the ongoing wrangling.

The blank issue aimed to express "our deep moral sense of responsibility as a press institution over the disastrous state of the country", she said.

Economic growth in Lebanon has plummeted in the wake of a series of political crises, compounded by the war since 2011 in neighbouring Syria.

An-Nahar has faced financial difficulties in recent years, while other landmark newspapers have shuttered.

Successive governments in Lebanon have been unable to address a waste management crisis, or improve an electricity grid that causes daily power cuts.

In recent days, Lebanese have complained of wastewater arriving in their taps at home, with activists sharing images on social media of vegetables soaking in murky water.

The tiny country, which weathered its own civil war from 1975 to 1990, has a multi-confessional system of government that seeks to represent all religious sects.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Africa´s youngest billionaire kidnapped in Tanzania

Africa´s youngest billionaire kidnapped in Tanzania
Pentagon grounds global fleet of F-35s after crash

Pentagon grounds global fleet of F-35s after crash
Cyclone Titli kills five in eastern India, leaves thousands without power

Cyclone Titli kills five in eastern India, leaves thousands without power
Big Tobacco cries foul after hard-line UN treaty

Big Tobacco cries foul after hard-line UN treaty
Load More load more

Spotlight

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Japan-Pakistan ties celebrated at Japan Fest 2018 in Karachi

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement