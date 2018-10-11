SJC recommends removal of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Judicial Council has recommended removal of Islamabad High Court Judge, Justice Shaukat Siddiqui.



Sources said the Supreme Judicial Council has moved forward its recommendation to remove the senior judge of IHC Justice Siddiqui to President Arif Alvi.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had been conducting proceeding in the reference against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui over his speech while addressing the District Bar Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SJC on July 31 had served show-cause notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the IHC, directing him to submit his reply. In pursuance of the Council direction, Justice Siddiqui had submitted his replies before the Council.