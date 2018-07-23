Justice Shaukat Siddiqui will also get justice, says CJP Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has assured Islamabad High Court puisne Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui for justice.



In his remarks over plea filed for taking suo moto notice against Shaukat Siddiqui for his statement in which he alleged interference of intelligence agencies of the country in judicial matters.

CJP Saqbi Nisar said “Justice Shaukat Siddiqui will also get justice.”

Hearing the plea, the Chief Justice read out the verses of their oath from the Constitution, and said “Allah will continue his blessing over Pakistan till this powerful judiciary is present. Injustice will be done with no one.”

The Chief Justice assured the petitioner that nothing is being done against the country, however, if he wants to file petition he can do so.

Justice Saqib Nisar went on to say he was not taking suo moto on the matter of Justice Shaukat Siddiqui.

IHC senior Judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Saturday alleged that an agency was interfering in the superior judiciary’s matters.

"I was told that if I pass judgments on ‘their’ directives, then the references against me will be withdrawn," he said, while addressing at the Rawalpindi District Bar Association (RDBA) officer here.

"I was also assured that I will be made chief justice of Pakistan in September and not even November. But I don’t care about my job, as you do not become a judge through your post but through just ways," Justice Siddiqui upheld.

He said the judiciary was 50 per cent responsible for the country’s current situation while the institutions were responsible for the rest.

"For a while now I have been wanting to present myself before the bar for accountability. I wanted to do that because only my bar can hold me accountable and there have been no corruption charges against me to date."

"Whenever I pass a judgment in a crucial case, a group starts a campaign, claiming that there are corruption references ongoing against me," he added.

"However, I am clean and thus requested the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to conduct my open trial and invite lawyers to see if there is any truth in the corruption allegations. If any corruption charges are proven then I will resign," Justice Siddiqui continued.

He has requested Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to set up a judicial commission to investigate his allegations of agencies meddling in judicial affairs.