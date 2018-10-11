What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

Neha Dhupia’s new web chat show ‘No Filter Neha’ kick-started on Tuesday. The show that will reveal some deep secrets about some of the biggest stars in the Indian entertainment industry had Katrina Kaif as its first guest.



During the show, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star revealed about her personal life at length. Katrina opened up about Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt now that she is dating her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress, when asked what she would like to steal from Alia Bhatt, went on to say without any hesitation: definitely her awards!

On Salman, the Thugs of Hindostan actor said, she would want to steal his popularity and the love of his fans.

The web chat show is scheduled to have big stars including Vicky Kaushal, Kajol and Karan Johar etc.