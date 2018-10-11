Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 11, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Today is really quite a goofy day; nevertheless, there are a lot of planets in your sign! People and opportunities will tend to come your way.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day to take it easy. Enjoy the company of others. See a movie, watch sports or just hang loose. Go on a picnic. (You love parks and vegetation.)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is the perfect day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others. Keep things light, and laugh it up with friends. If you attend meetings of groups and clubs, do not make important decisions.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Although people in authority notice you now, don’t agree to anything important today. Avoid major purchases and big decisions.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Try to do something different today. You need a change of scenery, and you’re also hungry for adventure. Furthermore, you want to learn something new! Live it up!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Indulge your need to learn something new or to travel somewhere. Others are inclined to help you and to do favors for you now. Make the most of this!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have a strong desire to improve yourself now. Because of competition or tension with partners and close friends, you just might do this.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s important that you get enough sleep right now, because your energy is low. The reason is that the Sun is now as far away from your sign as it gets all year.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re a playful sign, and today is a playful day! Enjoy flirtations, little vacations, social events, parties and fun times with children.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)Continue to focus on home, family and domestic matters. Many of you are renovating or redecorating where you live. Perfect timing.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Busy you! Not only are you tied up with short trips and talking to everyone, many of you are reading, writing and studying more than usual. Enjoy this fast pace.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You’re very keen to enlighten others about something now. Possibly, it has to do with earnings or how to get a better job, because there’s a strong financial focus for your sign.