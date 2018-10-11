Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

World

Web Desk
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 11, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, October 11, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Today is really quite a goofy day; nevertheless, there are a lot of planets in your sign! People and opportunities will tend to come your way.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day to take it easy. Enjoy the company of others. See a movie, watch sports or just hang loose. Go on a picnic. (You love parks and vegetation.)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is the perfect day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others. Keep things light, and laugh it up with friends. If you attend meetings of groups and clubs, do not make important decisions.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Although people in authority notice you now, don’t agree to anything important today. Avoid major purchases and big decisions.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Try to do something different today. You need a change of scenery, and you’re also hungry for adventure. Furthermore, you want to learn something new! Live it up!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Indulge your need to learn something new or to travel somewhere. Others are inclined to help you and to do favors for you now. Make the most of this!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have a strong desire to improve yourself now. Because of competition or tension with partners and close friends, you just might do this.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s important that you get enough sleep right now, because your energy is low. The reason is that the Sun is now as far away from your sign as it gets all year.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re a playful sign, and today is a playful day! Enjoy flirtations, little vacations, social events, parties and fun times with children.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)Continue to focus on home, family and domestic matters. Many of you are renovating or redecorating where you live. Perfect timing.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Busy you! Not only are you tied up with short trips and talking to everyone, many of you are reading, writing and studying more than usual. Enjoy this fast pace.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You’re very keen to enlighten others about something now. Possibly, it has to do with earnings or how to get a better job, because there’s a strong financial focus for your sign.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump says S.Korea will not lift N.Korea sanctions without U.S. approval

Trump says S.Korea will not lift N.Korea sanctions without U.S. approval
One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
World Bank launches ´human capital´ rankings based on health, education

World Bank launches ´human capital´ rankings based on health, education
Tsunami threat cancelled after 7.0 quake hits PNG

Tsunami threat cancelled after 7.0 quake hits PNG
Load More load more

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series