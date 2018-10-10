Wed October 10, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 10, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Because relations with partners and close friends might be a bit strained today, you will have to be more patient with others. Refrain from feeling critical about them. (Lighten up.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might be displeased with co-workers today for some reason. Don’t make a big deal about this; just let it go. That way it will just fade away into the sunset.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Relations with someone older or more experienced might be strained today. Perhaps this person wants you to take his or her advice? Just play it cool. (You know the drill.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is not the ideal day to ask for permission or for approval from authority figures. They will be inclined to refuse. People seem to be withholding approval today. Bummer.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Travel plans might be changed or canceled today. Possibly, something having to do with higher education, publishing and the media will disappoint you. Don’t let this get you down. Tomorrow is very different!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be disappointed about your fair share of something. (“This is all I get?”) Not to worry. Things will change.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with partners and close friends are a bit strained today because people feel ill at ease or slightly fearful. We all have moments like this. No big deal.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t be hard on co-workers who are not cooperative. It’s just the way the world is going today. People are leery of each other.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Romance is in the toilet today. People are disappointed in each other. Don’t take this seriously, because this is just a brief dark cloud on your horizon.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Someone older might rain on your parade, especially with plans that have to do with home, family or real estate. Don’t make a big deal about this.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It’s easy to fall into worry mode today. Just remember the old saying: Worry is like a rocking chair; it gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You might feel tight financially today. Perhaps someone older or in authority has put the brakes on your financial scene? (Sigh.) Suddenly, responsibilities are looming!

