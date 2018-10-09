Daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 9, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel explosive and restless today! However, be careful, because this can cause you to have an accident. (Although, of course, it doesn’t have to happen, which is why it’s entirely up to you.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Sudden and unexpected events from behind the scenes might create a detour to your day. You have a feeling like you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop, don’t you?

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Someone might surprise you today. Or a meeting with others might be suddenly interrupted by an unexpected event. Whatever happens, it’s an interesting day!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You might change your life direction today because of something that someone else says or does. Expect the unexpected that might change your life.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Surprise travel plans are likely today. Similarly, something unexpected related to publishing, the media, medicine, the law or higher education might fall in your lap.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Gifts, goodies and favors from others will come to you today. Quite likely, this is something entirely unexpected. Whee!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with power partners and close friends are unpredictable because you’re not sure what the other person is going to do. (This person is a bit of a loose cannon today.) Oh well.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your work and daily routine will be interrupted due to computer crashes, power outages, fire drills, canceled appointments or staff shortages. Just cope as best you can.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents and teachers will have to be extra vigilant today, because this is an accident-prone day for your children. It could be minor, but do keep your eyes open!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Surprise company might drop by at home. Small appliances might break down, or minor breakages could occur. Something in your home routine will be different.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign, so be alert. Keep your eyes open, and allow yourself extra time for everything. Don’t push the river.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Keep an eye on your money today! You might find money or lose it. You might lose a possession through theft or breakage. Financial matters and anything having to do with your possessions are unpredictable.