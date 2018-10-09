Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran
Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

Country to face worst gas shortage in winter

World

Web Desk
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 9, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 8, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel explosive and restless today! However, be careful, because this can cause you to have an accident. (Although, of course, it doesn’t have to happen, which is why it’s entirely up to you.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Sudden and unexpected events from behind the scenes might create a detour to your day. You have a feeling like you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop, don’t you?

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Someone might surprise you today. Or a meeting with others might be suddenly interrupted by an unexpected event. Whatever happens, it’s an interesting day!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You might change your life direction today because of something that someone else says or does. Expect the unexpected that might change your life.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Surprise travel plans are likely today. Similarly, something unexpected related to publishing, the media, medicine, the law or higher education might fall in your lap.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Gifts, goodies and favors from others will come to you today. Quite likely, this is something entirely unexpected. Whee!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Discussions with power partners and close friends are unpredictable because you’re not sure what the other person is going to do. (This person is a bit of a loose cannon today.) Oh well.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your work and daily routine will be interrupted due to computer crashes, power outages, fire drills, canceled appointments or staff shortages. Just cope as best you can.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents and teachers will have to be extra vigilant today, because this is an accident-prone day for your children. It could be minor, but do keep your eyes open!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Surprise company might drop by at home. Small appliances might break down, or minor breakages could occur. Something in your home routine will be different.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign, so be alert. Keep your eyes open, and allow yourself extra time for everything. Don’t push the river.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Keep an eye on your money today! You might find money or lose it. You might lose a possession through theft or breakage. Financial matters and anything having to do with your possessions are unpredictable.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

#MeToo gathers steam in India, at last

#MeToo gathers steam in India, at last
Startling revelations about 'Pak owner' of car company involved in New York crash

Startling revelations about 'Pak owner' of car company involved in New York crash

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle
Pakistan's Mithi, an oasis of Muslim-Hindu tolerance

Pakistan's Mithi, an oasis of Muslim-Hindu tolerance
Load More load more

Spotlight

Inmates can now video chat with families in Fujairah

Inmates can now video chat with families in Fujairah
‘Pakistan ranked 7th in cervical cancer deaths’

‘Pakistan ranked 7th in cervical cancer deaths’
Ronaldo´s not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director

Ronaldo´s not easy to replace, says Juve sporting director
Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro