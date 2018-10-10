Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

World

AFP
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pope says abortion is like hiring ´contract killer´

Pope Francis | Photo: AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday compared having an abortion to hiring a "contract killer".

"Interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone," Francis said in an address to worshippers in the Vatican.

"Getting rid of a human being is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem," he said.

"Is it just to resort to a contract killer to solve a problem?"

His comments departed from the prepared text for his homily delivered during his weekly audience on Saint Peter´s Square.

In his address, the Argentine pontiff complained of a "depreciation of human life".

He cited wars, exploitation and what he called a culture of wastefulness, as well as abortion.

"How can an act that suppresses innocent life be therapeutic, civil or even human?" he asked.

Referring to abortion of unborn children with disabilities, Francis criticised advice given to parents who were told to terminate their pregnancies.

"Sick children are just like every other needy person on earth, just like an elderly person who needs help, or the poor who struggle to make both ends meet," he said.

Francis this year opposed a bill that would have legalised abortion in his home country of Argentina.

In August a lay campaign group said thousands of Argentine Catholics had renounced their membership of the church to protest against his opposition to the bill.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Asian countries urged to end death penalty, respect right to life

Asian countries urged to end death penalty, respect right to life
Brits brace for ´the other´ royal wedding

Brits brace for ´the other´ royal wedding
Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Maldives strongman challenges election defeat

Maldives strongman challenges election defeat
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing

Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing
Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts

Model Ayyan Ali linked to fake accounts
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series