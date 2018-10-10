Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission

Nasir Durrani resigns as head of Punjab Police Reforms Commission
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

Sports

Web Desk
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan set Australia 462-run target to win first Test

DUBAI: Pakistan set Australia a daunting target of 462 to win the first Test in Dubai after declaring their second innings at 181 for six on the fourth afternoon on Wednesday.

Resuming at 45 for three, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq (48), Haris Sohail (39) and Asad Shafiq (41) before declaring 7.5 overs after lunch.

Pakistan had made 482 in their first innings before bowling Australia out for 202.

Spinner Jon Holland finished with 3-83 while Nathan Lyon took 2-58.

The second and final Test will be played in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

UFC boss: Khabib Nurmagomedov won't be stripped of MMA title

UFC boss: Khabib Nurmagomedov won't be stripped of MMA title
Tahir bowls South Africa to victory over Zimbabwe

Tahir bowls South Africa to victory over Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe restrict South African to 160-6 in first T20I

Zimbabwe restrict South African to 160-6 in first T20I
South Africa bat in first T20 international

South Africa bat in first T20 international
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone