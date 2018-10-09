Protect women journalists from sexual harassment: Editors Guild of India

In the wake of alleged sexual harassment incidents and assaults many women journalists have been bearing from their male colleagues, whether in silence or despite speaking out, it is crucial that media firms pledge to make their platform ‘a safer house’ for women journalists.

Taking jibe on the matter, The Editors Guild of India has called out to all other media firms to adopt precautionary house rules to ensure that the legal rights of either the victims or the accused are not violated. Here’s a note to all:

"The Guild expresses its gratitude and solidarity towards women journalists who have displayed the courage to bring these critical issues in public debate.

The Guild is also committed to ensuring that the legal rights of either the victims or the accused are not violated. A fair, just and safe working environment is essential if press freedoms are to flourish. The newsroom in our profession is a relatively informal, free-spirited and hallowed space. It must be protected.

The Guild extends its total support to all women journalists, who suffered a disadvantage in their careers, physical or mental trauma, as a result of any sexual predation.

It calls upon the media organisations to hold unbiased inquiries into all reported cases. This is the time for all of us to strengthen our internal processes. It includes training of staff and improving awareness, as mandated by the law and even beyond. Anybody found guilty of sexual harassment or assault should be punished as provided in the law.

The newsroom is the most inclusive workspace in terms of gender. It is our responsibility as media leaders to ensure that it remains safe and fair for all, especially women."