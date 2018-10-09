Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Pakistan

APP
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Supreme Court constitutes committee to safeguard minority rights

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a committee headed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tasaddaq Hussain Jilanni for safeguarding rights of minorities.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, which heard the case in connection with rights of minorities, directed that the committee comprising representatives of the federation and provinces, should submit its recommendations on next date of hearing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan calls for ‘concrete’ global action to end Kashmiri people’s travails

Pakistan calls for ‘concrete’ global action to end Kashmiri people’s travails
Moroccan envoy, PBC rights body meet Shireen Mazari

Moroccan envoy, PBC rights body meet Shireen Mazari
18th Amendment is integral to Pakistan’s identity as federation, democracy: HRCP

18th Amendment is integral to Pakistan’s identity as federation, democracy: HRCP
U.S. adviser on Afghanistan holds talks with Pakistan

U.S. adviser on Afghanistan holds talks with Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Alok Nath addresses rape allegations calling them 'absurd'

Alok Nath addresses rape allegations calling them 'absurd'

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle

Trump says America owes Kavanaugh apology after Supreme Court battle
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape