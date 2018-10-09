Supreme Court constitutes committee to safeguard minority rights

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a committee headed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tasaddaq Hussain Jilanni for safeguarding rights of minorities.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, which heard the case in connection with rights of minorities, directed that the committee comprising representatives of the federation and provinces, should submit its recommendations on next date of hearing.
