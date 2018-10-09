ECP blocks transfer of Punjab IG

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan has blocked the transfer of Punjab IG Muhammad Tahir terming it violation of ECP Code of Conduct.

In a letter to the Secretary Establishment, the ECP directed the government to halt transfer of the Punjab police chief.

Newly-appointed IG Muhammad Tahir among most competent officers



The government had removed Punjab Police Chief Muhammad Tahir after he failed to follow directives of the provincial authorities, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain said.

The Cabinet Division, through a notification Tuesday, appointed Amjad Saleemi as the new Punjab IG replacing Mohammad Tahir who was appointed on September 07.

When asked to comment on the sudden transfer, the Information Minister said the IG was not implementing the directions. Through this, we have sent a message to the bureaucracy that PTI government wants business, he added.

The News Editor Investigation Ansar Abbasi told Geo News that the IGP was under pressure to change several police officers, which he resisted.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has also taken notice of the transfer and a formal order is expected in this regard later today.

Muhammad Tahir is among the most competent, honest and dutiful officers of Police Service of Pakistan.

Before his appointment as IG, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir was serving as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG. He has also served on key posts in Punjab, Islamabad. Muhammad Tahir joined police services of Pakistan as an ASP in 1988. He belongs to the 16th Common of Civil Services. He started his career serving as SDPO in different cities of KP as Kohat, Mardan and Peshawar.

After his promotion to the SP rank, Muhammad Tahir served as SP, HQ, Islamabad, SP, Special Branch, Islamabad, SP, PM House, and commandant, IRP, Islamabad. He represented Pakistan from March 8, 1997, to April 7, 1998 during global peace mission in Bosnia. After returning from Bosnia, he was appointed at IRP Islamabad, after which, he also served as additional SP, Sialkot, SP, Layyah, SP, Sialkot and SP, Crime Branch, Punjab.

He also served as SP of Police Training School, Farooqabad and Police Training School, Rawalpindi and SSP of National Police Academy, Islamabad. He served as AIG Establishment in National Highways and Motorway Police.

In 2009, he was promoted to the DIG rank and he served as CPO and RPO, Faisalabad, after which, he served as commandment of Sihala Police College. He also served as DIG VIP Security, Special Branch, Lahore, and DIG, HQ, Punjab and as DIG, R&D, at Central Police Office. He served as RPO, Sargodha. Upon his appointment at CPO, he got charge of DIG, HQ, while later he also served as DIG, Training. He served as additional IG, CTD Punjab, RPO, Bahawalpur, DIG, Elite Police Force, Punjab, RPO, Gujranwala region, additional IG, Welfare and Finance.