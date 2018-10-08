Mon October 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Traffic police official penalizes son for not wearing helmet in Sadiqabad

Photo: Geo News

SADIQABAD: A traffic police assistant sub-inspector penalized his son on Monday for riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

ASP Traffic Police Imtiaz Abbas’ son was charged Rs200 by his father for driving without a helmet in Sadiqabad near Rahim Yar Khan, Geo reported.

The Punjab government had announced earlier that the use of helmets while driving motorcycles around the province is now a lawful obligation.

Traffic police officials have also reported that drivers who fail to comply with the obligation will be subject to hefty fines, without any discrimination.

The Lahore High Court too had, issued orders last month during the hearing of a petition, of escalating the curb on motorists violating the traffic rule.

