Mon October 08, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 8, 2018

Share

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has shunned rumours of an alleged romance brewing between her and Pakistani cricket stalwart Fakhar Zaman.

According to an Indian website, the actress had been bowled over by Fakhar and had reportedly given away her heart to the ace cricketer whose looks had won Zareen over. 

“Today, the actress we are talking about is Zareen Khan, Zareen has also given heart to a Pakistani cricketer. And this player is Fakhar Zaman who completed the fastest 1000 runs in his ODIs”, the website had reported. 

Zareen on the other hand responded to the news on Twitter by deeming it totally fake, subsequently silencing rumours of dating Fakhar. 

