PM Imran Khan arrives in Lahore on day long visit

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday arrived Lahore on a day long visit where he is scheduled to meet Punjab Governor and the Chief Minister.



According to a press release of the PM Office media wing, the prime minister would also meet the members of the provincial cabinet.

During his meetings, issues pertaining to PTI's first 100 days plan and the overall affairs of the province would be discussed.

Later, the prime minster would hold an interaction with the media representatives.