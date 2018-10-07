Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

ABU DHABI: Lahore Qalanders of Pakistan defeated Multiply Titans by 15 runs in the final of the inaugural Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy to lift the title.



Batting first here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Lahore Qalandars scored 149 for six in 20 overs. Sohail Akhtar smashed 56 runs while Faizan scored 32 runs.

Chasing the target, Multiply Titans was restricted to 133 runs in 20 overs.

Theunis de Bruyn of Multiply titans was top scorer with 37 runs.

Shaheen Afridi of Lahore Qalandars was declared man of the march. He took two wickets against 24 runs.