Sat October 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

DPO’s transfer case: Punjab CM submits response in SC

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has denied claims of political involvement in the transfer of former Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal, Geo reported.

In his response submitted to the Supreme Court, the chief minister said he has never misused his authority as believes in the supremacy of the law.

The report submitted by National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) chief Maher Khaliq Dad Lak was based on assumptions and untrustworthy, he said.

His response came three days after an inquiry report, submitted in the Supreme Court, established that Gondal was transferred as a result of political intervention.

The case is being heard the Supreme Court after Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of the former DPO's transfer.

The DPO was transferred after his alleged altercation with Khawar Maneka — the former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife.

The report said that during the meeting at Buzdar's office, Ahsan Jameel Gujjar behaved in a humiliating manner and former IGP Kaleem Imam "played the role of a rubber stamp".

The chief justice remarked, "Gondal was transferred following the meeting at the Punjab CM House."

