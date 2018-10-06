Sat October 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

PML-N's resolution warns against nationwide protests if Shehbaz Sharif not released

Shahbaz Sharif awaits his hearing in the accountability court. 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly against the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, warning of protests if the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly is not released before by-polls.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) detained Shehbaz in a corruption scam in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case yesterday and was summoned before accountability court judge Najmul Hasan.

The former chief minister has been moved into a 10-day physical remand under NAB over court’s orders.

The resolution stated that below-the-belt tactics are being used to save a failed government.

It stated that protests will be carried throughout the country if Shehbaz Sharif is not released before the by-polls,

The by-polls are scheduled to take place on October 14.

As per the inquiry, the Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had abused his powers by unlawfully acquiring powers of Board of Directors of Punjab Land and Development Company (PLDC), and acted in connivance with Fawad Hassan— Fawad, who at the time was Secretary Implementation to CM Punjab and others.

Contracts awarded to M/s Ch. A Latif and sons for the development and infrastructure of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project were illegally canceled, the inquiry observed.

Comments

