Sat October 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2018

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

LAHORE:   Jang News, quoting the source, has revealed the inside story of the arrest of Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed's son who was later granted the   interim bail by a session judge.

As per report, Ghalib Market area police personnel approached a suspected car, which was parked in an isolated place and its parking lights were on as there were some people inside, the cops knocked at the vehicle but no one opened the doors due to which they had to use their traditional method to find out the facts.

As soon the doors opened a police constable namely Usman asked  a young man  and a girl to come out of the car, police found them partially dressed and filmed the obnoxious scene. After which the girl, whose name reportedly starts with (S) asked the boy to call Hasan, son of Mehmoodur Rasheed, who was in a tea party.

When they were being taken by them to the police station, the youth  arrived there along with his three friends in two cars.

According to the report, the suspects snatched guns and  wireless sets from policemen, pushed them into their cars and sped away. They later dropped the policemen at different places after recording their   confessional statement, which  was allegedly coerced by torture.

When the reporter of the Daily Jang approached the concerned police officials for details they made lame excuses to avoid talks on the issue allegedly being influenced  by  PTI leader and provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed's press conference.

Earlier, police  had claimed that  they traced the cars with the help of CCTV footage and one of them was found to be in the name of PTI leader and provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed.

Meanwhile, the court has granted bail to five accused including provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid's son against the surety bond of Rs 5 million in torture on police personnel case.

 Court has also summoned record of the case from Ghalib police station.

