Fri October 05, 2018
AFP
October 5, 2018

Nobel for Nadia Murad ´honour for all Iraqis´: president

BAGHDAD: New Iraqi President Barham Saleh Friday hailed the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to a Yazidi, Nadia Murad, calling it "an honour for all Iraqis who fought terrorism and bigotry".

In a tweet, Saleh said he had spoken with Murad to congratulate her, saying the prize was "an acknowledgement of (the) tragic plight" of the religious minority and "recognition for her courage in defending human rights of victims of terror & sexual violence".

Murad, the first Iraqi to become a Nobel peace laureate, was also congratulated by the country´s outgoing Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and his intended successor Adel Abdel Mahdi.

"I congratulate Iraq and the Iraqis. I congratulate the Yazidi brothers and sisters. I congratulate Nadia Murad for her award," prime minister designate Mahdi wrote on Facebook.

Non-governmental organisation Yazda said Murad´s award was important for all Yazidis who had suffered at the hands of the IS group.

"Today marks a special day for the Yazidis and other minorities and all victims of genocide and mass atrocities committed" by IS, said the NGO, set up to help Yazidi women recover from the trauma of rape.

"We hope that this recognition will help Nadia and Yazidis endeavours to bring justice, peace, and coexistence", added Yazda in a tweet.

After being captured by IS fighters in August 2014, Murad was taken by force to Mosul, the then de facto "capital" of IS´s self-declared caliphate.

She later escaped and has become a champion of the Yazidis and a global voice in their quest for justice.

