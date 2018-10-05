PPP opposes arrest of Shehbaz Sharif

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has condemned arrest of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.



PPP stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah and Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani, in their separate statements, condemned the arrest of Shehbaz and termed it 'act of revenge'.

Khursheed Shah said, "Arrest of Opposition leader is an insult of the parliament. The government should refrain from such malicious actions."

"The government is taking such actions on its failure of 100-day plan," Shah said.

Saeed Ghani said detention of Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing scheme scam after he was summoned in Saaf Pani case is not fair, adding that arresting PML-N President will make NAB controversial.