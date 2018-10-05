Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

FIA confirms getting list of 3,550 Pakistanis having properties in Dubai

Business

REUTERS
October 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Apple, Amazon deny Bloomberg report on Chinese hardware attack

NEW YORK:  Apple Inc and Amazon. com Inc denied a Bloomberg report on Thursday that their systems had been infiltrated by malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence, according to statements from the companies released by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg Businessweek cited 17 unidentified intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by about 30 companies and multiple U. S. government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks. Representatives of Apple, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security could not be reached for comment by Reuters.

A National Security Agency spokeswoman said she had no immediate comment. China´s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a written request for comment. Beijing has previously denied allegations of orchestrating cyber attacks against Western companies.

Apple said it had refuted "virtually every aspect" of the story in on-record responses to Bloomberg.

"Apple has never found malicious chips, ´hardware manipulations´ or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server," the company said. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it found no issues. Bloomberg said its report was accurate.

"Seventeen individual sources, including government officials and insiders at the companies, confirmed the manipulation of hardware and other elements of the attacks," Bloomberg said in a statement.

"We stand by our story and are confident in our reporting and sources. "The story reported that malicious chips were planted by a unit of the Chinese People´s Liberation Army, which infiltrated the supply chain of computer hardware maker Super Micro Computer Inc.

The operation is thought to have been targeting valuable commercial secrets and government networks, the news agency said. In a blog post on the Bloomberg report, Amazon Web Services said: "At no time, past or present, have we ever found any issues relating to modified hardware or malicious chips in Super Micro motherboards in any Elemental or Amazon systems. Additionally, we have not engaged in an investigation with the government."

Super Micro Computer shares fell 38 percent to $13.26 in Pink Sheet trading. They had fallen as low as $8.50 earlier in the session. San Jose, California-based Super Micro said it strongly denies reports that servers it sold to customers contained malicious microchips in the motherboards of those systems. It said it has never found any malicious chips, has not been informed by any customer that such chips have been found, and has never been contacted by any government agencies on the matter.

Bloomberg reported that AWS uncovered the malicious chips in 2015 when examining servers manufactured by a company known as Elemental Technologies, which AWS eventually acquired. The investigation found that Elemental servers, which were assembled by Super Micro, were tainted with tiny microchips that were not part of their design, Bloomberg said. Amazon reported the matter to U. S. authorities, who determined that the chips allowed attackers to create "a stealth doorway" into networks using those servers, the story said.

AWS told Bloomberg it had re-reviewed its records related to the Elemental acquisition and "found no evidence to support claims of malicious chips or hardware modifications."

Bloomberg also reported that Apple in 2015 found malicious chips in servers it purchased from the hardware maker, then stopped doing business with Super Micro in 2016 for reasons that were not related, citing three unidentified company insiders. Apple denied the account, saying it had investigated the claims. "On this, we can be very clear: Apple has never found malicious chips, ´hardware manipulations´ or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server," Apple told Bloomberg.

The report coincides with the increasing concerns of authorities in the United States about foreign intelligence agencies infiltrating U. S. government agencies and private companies via so-called "supply chain attacks," particularly from China where many global tech firms outsource their manufacturing. The U. S. government on Wednesday warned that a hacking group widely known as cloudhopper, which Western cybersecurity firms have linked to the Chinese government, has launched attacks on technology service providers in a campaign to steal data from their clients. Two prominent U. S. cybersecurity companies warned this week that Chinese hacking activity has surged amid a trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

SECP registers 1 070 new companies in September

SECP registers 1 070 new companies in September
Saudi Arabia agrees to invest in new oil refinery in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia agrees to invest in new oil refinery in Pakistan
Afghan request for relief on regulatory duties on edible exports under consideration

Afghan request for relief on regulatory duties on edible exports under consideration
Govt bans non-filers from buying property, vehicles

Govt bans non-filers from buying property, vehicles
Load More load more

Spotlight

Randhir Kapoor refutes reports about Rishi getting diagnosed with cancer

Randhir Kapoor refutes reports about Rishi getting diagnosed with cancer

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Defamation case filed against Tanushree Dutta by far-right Hindu group

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Photos & Videos

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore
Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!