Religious cleric, guard gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified assailants shot dead religious cleric Maulana Ismail Darwesh along with his bodyguard in Peshawar, Geo News reported.



Police said the incident took place in Phando area of Peshawar, adding that assailants riding on motorcycle opened fire on Maulana Darwesh leaving him and his bodyguard in critically injured.

Leady Reading Hospital spokesperson, confirming the killing, said Maulana Darwesh succumbed to his injuries before reaching hospital.