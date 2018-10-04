Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Sports

Web Desk
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi Cricket League kicks off

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Cricket’s first Twenty20 tournament has begun with the first match under way between Auckland Aces and Boost Defenders.

The three-day cricketing event has drawn teams from the Big Bash in Australia, the Vitality Blast in England and the Pakistan Super League.

The competition comprising six teams have split in to two groups and will be played Thursday to Saturday. 

Each team will face their respective group opponents with the top two meeting in the final at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Geo Super is broadcasting the tournament live from Abu Dhabi for its viewers. 

The second match will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Yorkshire Vikings. 

Group A

Yorkshire Vikings (England), Hobart Hurricanes (Australia), Lahore Qalanders (Pakistan). Group B

Group B

Auckland Aces (New Zealand), Boost Defenders (Afghanistan), Multiply Titans (South Africa).

Fixtures

Thursday, October 4

4pm: Auckland v Boost; 8pm: Vikings v Lahore

Friday, October 5

3pm: Hobart v Lahore; 7pm: Titans v Boost

Saturday, October 6

11am: Vikings v Hobart; 3pm: Titans v Auckland; 8pm: Final

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Young gun´s debut ton puts India on top

Young gun´s debut ton puts India on top
Prithvi Shaw becomes India’s youngest debut century-maker

Prithvi Shaw becomes India’s youngest debut century-maker
Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996

Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Middle-eastern designers, curators to collaborate for a modest fashion show

Photos & Videos

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore

Man sets ablaze his motorcycle publically after being challaned in Lahore
Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!