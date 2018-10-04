Abu Dhabi Cricket League kicks off

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Cricket’s first Twenty20 tournament has begun with the first match under way between Auckland Aces and Boost Defenders.



The three-day cricketing event has drawn teams from the Big Bash in Australia, the Vitality Blast in England and the Pakistan Super League.

The competition comprising six teams have split in to two groups and will be played Thursday to Saturday.

Each team will face their respective group opponents with the top two meeting in the final at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Geo Super is broadcasting the tournament live from Abu Dhabi for its viewers.

The second match will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Yorkshire Vikings.

Group A



Yorkshire Vikings (England), Hobart Hurricanes (Australia), Lahore Qalanders (Pakistan). Group B

Group B

Auckland Aces (New Zealand), Boost Defenders (Afghanistan), Multiply Titans (South Africa).

Fixtures

Thursday, October 4

4pm: Auckland v Boost; 8pm: Vikings v Lahore

Friday, October 5

3pm: Hobart v Lahore; 7pm: Titans v Boost

Saturday, October 6

11am: Vikings v Hobart; 3pm: Titans v Auckland; 8pm: Final