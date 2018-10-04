PTI leader found misbehaving with Hyderabad police in latest video

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Mohammad Hingoro was spotted misbehaving with officials of a Hyderabad police station in a video circulating on Thursday.



According to Geo News, the circulating footage was filmed earlier this week on Tuesday which showed the PTI leader accompanied by 15 others, gatecrashing into Makki Shah Police Station of Hyderabad to press for the discharge of an individual arrested after his car crashed into an electric pole, igniting a protest by the area’s inhabitants.

Hingoro was seen fuming in the video and misbehaving with the police officials, directing them to “quietly sit down.”

“I have been smoking this cigarette since I entered the station and it’s my choice, not like I am smoking chars,” he can be seen saying.

Assistant Superintendent Sajid Riaz revealed to Geo News that: “A man named Hingoro claiming to be the district president of PTI entered the station and misbehaved with officials and even threatened them.”

He went on to add that: "Hingoro further said that he has been given the responsibility by PTI to fix the police.”

Moreover it was revealed by him that the PTI member released the man and took him along, adding that: “I informed the SHO regarding this and he said to let the man go and that he will conduct an inquiry the next morning."