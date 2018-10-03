Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series

DHAKA: Pakistan women’s cricket team gained a lead of 1-0 in the four-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh after skittling them out for a mere 30 runs in 12.5 overs at Cox's Bazaar on Wednesday.

After the first T20 was abandoned on Tuesday, Pakistan, put in to bat by Bangladesh in a game shortened due to a wet outfield, set a target of 89 in the allotted 14 overs.

They shook off the early loss of opener Ayesha Zafar, and at one stage looked to be heading for a three-figure score after reaching 50 in just the seventh over. A number of cameos helped Pakistan get to their total, with captain for this series Javeria Khan scoring 25 off 18 balls, with Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz all reaching double figures.

Bangladesh women’s team managed just 30 with Rumana Ahmad top scored with 9. The capitulation began in the first two overs when Anam Amin and Aiman Anwer removed the openers to leave Bangladesh rocking at 3 for 2.

Amin set a record, sending down the most economical spell of three overs or more by any bowler in women's T20Is, conceding no runs while taking three wickets.

Nashra Sandhu, Sana Mir and Nida Dar were also among wickets as defeat turned into embarrassment for Bangladesh.

It was the joint fourth-lowest total in women's T20I history, and by far the lowest for one of the traditional Full Member nations - the only lower totals were registered by Mexico, Mozambique and Malaysia.