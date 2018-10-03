Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

World

Web Desk
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 3, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Also read: Daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 2, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a poor day to ask parents, teachers, bosses and authority figures for anything. Their answer likely will be, “Talk to the hand.” (Wait until tomorrow.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Expect obstacles or problems in travel matters or anything having to do with publishing, the media, politics, religion, medicine or the law. It’s hard to get cooperation today.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Disputes about shared property, insurance matters, taxes and debt are very likely today. Since this is the case, postpone these discussions!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Squabbles with partners, parents, bosses and friends are highly likely today. What gives? (Your ruler, the Moon in the heavens, is at odds with other planets.) Stay frosty.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid disputes at work today. It’s not worth it. Keep your head down and your powder dry. Don’t make a big deal about anything, because you might regret it later.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an accident-prone day for your children, so be alert. This is a day where romance is very dicey. Quarrels could erupt with romantic partners, as well as in sports situations. (Oh yes!)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

To avoid difficulty with family members as well as partners, keep a low profile today. Resist the urge to make a comeback. Don’t take the bait!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a highly contentious, argumentative day, especially with siblings and neighbors.Therefore, be aware of this. Be more patient with and tolerant of others.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an accident prone-day for your kids and for children in your care. Ditto for sports. Love at first sight also might happen. (Oh my!)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be extra patient with everyone today, because the Moon is in your sign, and this makes you a bit more emotional than usual. You might be inclined to fly off the handle.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Since you might be a bit tense or impatient today, you could say something to someone that you later regret. Avoid this pitfall by thinking before you speak.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Relations with others, especially females in group situations, could be dicey today. Don’t say anything you’ll later regret. Guard against knee-jerk reac-tions with others.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Cricket Australia name pay war boss Roberts as new CEO

Cricket Australia name pay war boss Roberts as new CEO
Aung San Suu Kyi becomes first Canadian stripped of honorary citizenship

Aung San Suu Kyi becomes first Canadian stripped of honorary citizenship
US warns Iran after France alleges bomb plot

US warns Iran after France alleges bomb plot
Iraq names new president and premier, ending deadlock

Iraq names new president and premier, ending deadlock
Load More load more

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur