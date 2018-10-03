Daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 3, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a poor day to ask parents, teachers, bosses and authority figures for anything. Their answer likely will be, “Talk to the hand.” (Wait until tomorrow.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Expect obstacles or problems in travel matters or anything having to do with publishing, the media, politics, religion, medicine or the law. It’s hard to get cooperation today.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Disputes about shared property, insurance matters, taxes and debt are very likely today. Since this is the case, postpone these discussions!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Squabbles with partners, parents, bosses and friends are highly likely today. What gives? (Your ruler, the Moon in the heavens, is at odds with other planets.) Stay frosty.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Avoid disputes at work today. It’s not worth it. Keep your head down and your powder dry. Don’t make a big deal about anything, because you might regret it later.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an accident-prone day for your children, so be alert. This is a day where romance is very dicey. Quarrels could erupt with romantic partners, as well as in sports situations. (Oh yes!)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

To avoid difficulty with family members as well as partners, keep a low profile today. Resist the urge to make a comeback. Don’t take the bait!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a highly contentious, argumentative day, especially with siblings and neighbors.Therefore, be aware of this. Be more patient with and tolerant of others.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an accident prone-day for your kids and for children in your care. Ditto for sports. Love at first sight also might happen. (Oh my!)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be extra patient with everyone today, because the Moon is in your sign, and this makes you a bit more emotional than usual. You might be inclined to fly off the handle.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Since you might be a bit tense or impatient today, you could say something to someone that you later regret. Avoid this pitfall by thinking before you speak.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Relations with others, especially females in group situations, could be dicey today. Don’t say anything you’ll later regret. Guard against knee-jerk reac-tions with others.