Elderly passenger dies of cardiac arrest on PIA's Toronto-Karachi flight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: An elderly man, onboard Pakistan International Airline flight, has died of cardiac arrest, PIA's spokesman has confirmed.
According to PIA spokesperson, Abdul Sattar, 70 died of heart attack while he was onboard Toronto-Karachi flight PK-785. He was provided necessary treatment in the plane.
The national carrier has extended condolences to the family of deceased Abdul Sattar.
The body has been handed over to the heirs, the spokesman added.
Karachi: An elderly man, onboard Pakistan International Airline flight, has died of cardiac arrest, PIA's spokesman has confirmed.
According to PIA spokesperson, Abdul Sattar, 70 died of heart attack while he was onboard Toronto-Karachi flight PK-785. He was provided necessary treatment in the plane.
The national carrier has extended condolences to the family of deceased Abdul Sattar.
The body has been handed over to the heirs, the spokesman added.
Comments