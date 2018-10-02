Elderly passenger dies of cardiac arrest on PIA's Toronto-Karachi flight

Karachi: An elderly man, onboard Pakistan International Airline flight, has died of cardiac arrest, PIA's spokesman has confirmed.



According to PIA spokesperson, Abdul Sattar, 70 died of heart attack while he was onboard Toronto-Karachi flight PK-785. He was provided necessary treatment in the plane.

The national carrier has extended condolences to the family of deceased Abdul Sattar.

The body has been handed over to the heirs, the spokesman added.